SEOUL Dec 30 South Korea's current account
surplus shrank to a seasonally adjusted $4.18 billion in
November from a revised $7.92 billion surplus in October, when
the amount hit a record high, central bank data showed on
Monday.
Exports fell 6.4 percent to $46.95 billion in November from
October on a seasonally adjusted basis while imports fell 2.3
percent to $42.91 billion, producing a goods account surplus of
$4.05 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.
It was a decline from a goods account surplus of $6.25
billion in October.
South Korea has posted a monthly current account surplus
since early 2009.
In the financial account, South Korea saw a net outflow of
$6.33 billion in November, compared to a net outflow of $10.09
billion in October.
