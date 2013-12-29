SEOUL Dec 30 South Korea's current account surplus shrank to a seasonally adjusted $4.18 billion in November from a revised $7.92 billion surplus in October, when the amount hit a record high, central bank data showed on Monday.

Exports fell 6.4 percent to $46.95 billion in November from October on a seasonally adjusted basis while imports fell 2.3 percent to $42.91 billion, producing a goods account surplus of $4.05 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

It was a decline from a goods account surplus of $6.25 billion in October.

South Korea has posted a monthly current account surplus since early 2009.

In the financial account, South Korea saw a net outflow of $6.33 billion in November, compared to a net outflow of $10.09 billion in October. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)