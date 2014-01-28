(For full table, double-click on )
SEOUL Jan 29 South Korea's seasonally adjusted
current account surplus nearly doubled to a record $8.07 billion
in December from a revised $4.18 billion surplus in November as
exports jumped, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
December exports grew a seasonally adjusted 7.5 percent to
$50.49 billion from November while imports rose 2.4 percent to
$43.94 billion, bringing the goods account surplus at $6.55
billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.
For the whole of 2013, South Korea's economy posted a
current account surplus of a record $70.73 billion, up 47.1
percent from a $48.08 billion surplus in 2012, central bank data
showed.
In the financial account, Asia's fourth-largest economy saw
a net outflow of $6.36 billion in December without adjustments
for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of
$6.33 billion seen in November.
