BRIEF-Consolidated Operations Group says signed term sheet for partial acquisition
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
(For full table, click )
SEOUL Feb 27 South Korea's seasonally adjusted current account surplus fell to $7.53 billion in January from a revised $8.07 billion in December, when the reading hit an all-time high, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The goods account surplus rose to $7.43 billion last month from $6.55 billion in December but the service account surplus fell by a bigger margin to $0.05 billion from $1.49 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.
Exports last month eased by a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent to $49.85 billion over the previous month while imports fell by a quicker 3.5 percent to $42.42 billion.
In the financial account, Asia's fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $2.18 billion in January, without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of $6.39 billion in December. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overn