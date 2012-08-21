SEOUL Aug 21 South Korea's short-term external
debt edged up during the second quarter in 2012, with its ratio
to foreign reserves deviating from a year-long easing spell,
central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Short-term external debt rose to $141.4 billion at the end
of June from a revised $135.8 billion three months before, the
Bank of Korea said.
The ratio of short-term external debt to foreign reserves
inched up to 45.3 percent, up from 43.0 percent at the end of
the first quarter but was still low compared with the ratios
from the 2008-2009 global financial crisis seen as high as 79.1
percent.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has imposed capital controls
including limiting currency derivatives to curb short-term
foreign borrowing after concerns spiked over the country's heavy
foreign-borrowing during the global financial crisis.
The rise in the second quarter was attributed to an increase
in banks' borrowing of foreign assets and foreign purchases of
South Korean bonds.
The ratio of short-term external debt to total external debt
owed by South Korea edged up to 33.8 percent in June from a
revised 32.9 at the end of the first quarter, the data showed.
South Korea's external debt overall rose to $418.6 billion
at the end of June versus a revised $412.5 billion three months
prior, equivalent to 134 percent of foreign reserves.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)