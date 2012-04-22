SEOUL, April 22 South Korea's government debt
could surge above 100 percent of the country's annual gross
domestic product by the year 2030 from just a little more than
34 percent now, the country's central bank said in a report
released on Sunday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy would see slower growth due to
the declining pace of increases in capital and labour input,
whereas government spending would surge to cover financial debts
at public companies and public pension schemes, it said.
"The country needs to begin drawing up counter-measures from
now to get better prepared for the aged society (aging
population) society and prevent macroeconomic instability in
advance arising from the weakening fiscal position," the Bank of
Korea report said.
If the government did not need to provide support for the
public corporations, the report said its baseline projection was
for the central government's debt to grow only modestly to 37.3
percent of GDP by 2030.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo. Editing by Jane Merriman)