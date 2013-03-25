* Consumer debt rescue fund to be expanded by 300 bln won
* New president's first economic policy initiative
* Heavy household debt a major drag on Asia's No.4 economy
SEOUL, March 25 South Korea's new government
said on Monday it will inject 300 billion won ($268 million) to
expand a fund trying to help tackle the problem of household
debt, which it believes is shackling the economy's recovery.
This is the first major initiative from President Park
Geun-hye, in office for one month, as she seeks to accelerate
growth from the 1.5 percent annual pace in the last quarter of
2012, close to the lowest since the 2008 global crisis.
South Korean consumers' debt levels are among the highest in
the developed world at more than 150 percent of average annual
disposable income per household and act as a major drag on any
boost to domestic demand in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The injection will take to 800 billion won a fund that buys
overdue loans from lenders at a discount and allows the
individual debtors to get a writedown or have their outstanding
debt exchanged for lower-interest loans.
To qualify for help, individuals must have debts of up to
100 million won that are not backed by collateral and which have
been overdue for six months or longer as of February. The
government said the expanded fund will help some 324,000 people.
During the campaign preceding her election as president in
December, Park promised to set up an 18 trillion won fund to
rescue those willing to work but suffering from overdue debts.
Expansion of the existing fund was announced by the
Financial Services Commission but officials there declined to
explain why the effort to tackle household debt would involve
far less than 18 trillion won.
"The government has decided to launch the project first at
this scale and we may need to adjust the plan while operating it
in the future," Jeong Eun-bo, director general at the financial
regulatory agency told reporters, adding the government may
further expand the programme.
Funds for the expansion will be borrowed through loans and
bonds, the FSC said in a statement, adding that reinvestment of
proceeds would bring the fund's total purchases to 1.5 trillion
won.
PRESIDENT WANTS ECONOMIC POLICY SHIFT
Park has not set any specific goals on economic growth or
personal income but has called for a policy shift away from
supporting big exporters and toward developing domestic
market-oriented businesses.
"We have to resolutely transform our economy into one
jointly led by the exports and domestic demand and by the large
and smaller enterprises, away from one dominated by large
companies," Park told senior officials from the Ministry of
Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday.
Government officials have said debt rescue programmes should
not be intended to support reckless behaviour by irrational
borrowers but aim to rescue individuals willing to work who are
suffering from heavy debt incurred in the process of normal
economic activity.
Reflecting Park's stance of putting more emphasis on
improving the economic health than lifting growth drastically,
her government has been preparing for a supplementary budget
spending bill that will likely be of only a modest size.
The Finance Ministry has yet to set the date for announcing
the extra budget and other stimulus measures. Two sources at the
ministry telling Reuters on Monday that final plans could be
unveiled in early April.
Government officials have refused to provide any detail on
the stimulus measures, but local media recently reported the
ministry is preparing a bill with spending equivalent to 1
percent of gross domestic product.
($1 = 1119.3500 Korean won)
