BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SEOUL Feb 25 South Korea President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday the government will aim to lower the ratio of household debt to disposable income by five percentage points by 2017.
Park said during a televised speech the government will seek to rebalance the economy through a series of structural reforms with the aim of increasing the potential economic growth rate to 4 percent by 2017.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.