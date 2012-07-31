SEOUL, July 31 South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday it injected 135.0 billion won ($119 million) into Korea Housing Finance Corp (KFHC) to strengthen the government-run company's capital base.

The move is part of local policymakers' plans to boost KFHC's ability to support banks' sale and securitisation of their loan assets, which will in turn encourage lenders to make long-term, fixed-rate loans.

The central bank's decision had been planned long in advance as part of a government scheme last year to achieve a healthier debt structure in South Korea by helping lenders restructure household borrowings.

The central bank now has a 36.7 percent stake in the public company, up from 28.8 percent.

($1 = 1137.5750 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)