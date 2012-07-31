SEOUL, July 31 South Korea's central bank said
on Tuesday it injected 135.0 billion won ($119 million) into
Korea Housing Finance Corp (KFHC) to strengthen the
government-run company's capital base.
The move is part of local policymakers' plans to boost
KFHC's ability to support banks' sale and securitisation of
their loan assets, which will in turn encourage lenders to make
long-term, fixed-rate loans.
The central bank's decision had been planned long in advance
as part of a government scheme last year to achieve a healthier
debt structure in South Korea by helping lenders restructure
household borrowings.
The central bank now has a 36.7 percent stake in the public
company, up from 28.8 percent.
($1 = 1137.5750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)