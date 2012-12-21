(For related story, double-click on ) SEOUL, Dec 21 Debt burden at South Korean households eased this year as income grew faster than debt, an official survey found on Friday, giving some relief to policymakers fighting slowing growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy. Following are key findings from the survey on the balance sheet of South Korean households in average terms: RATIO FOR ALL HOUSEHOLDS (PERCENT) 2012 2011 Debts to assets 16.8 17.5 Debts to financial assets 67.4 75.4 Financial debts to financial assets 45.8 52.1 Debts to disposable income 152.3 158.5 AMOUNT FOR ALL HOUSEHOLDS (MILLION WON) Total debts 52.91 52.05 Financial debts 35.99 35.97 Net assets 262.03 245.60 Financial assets 78.55 69.03 Disposable annual income 34.74 32.83 *AMOUNT FOR RELEVANT HOUSEHOLDS (MILLION WON) Total debts 81.87 82.89 Financial debts 61.47 63.96 Total assets 314.95 297.65 Financial assets 78.66 69.33 * Households with assets, debts or both NOTE: - Survey conducted over 20,000 sample households across South Korea jointly by the Bank of Korea, Statistics Korea, Financial Supervisory Service - Assets and debts as of the end of March 2012 - Disposable annual income for calendar year 2011 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)