By Se Young Lee and Umesh Desai
| SEOUL/HONG KONG
SEOUL/HONG KONG Jan 17 Eager to dig homeowners
out from under a $374 billion mortgage mountain, South Korea is
moving to let its banks start selling securities similar to
those at the centre of the 2007 U.S. housing crisis.
The Financial Services Commission, South Korea's financial
regulator, plans to submit a bill to parliament as early as this
month that would allow banks to sell "covered bonds," or bonds
backed by a bank's mortgage loans. The commission's hope is that
covered bonds will let banks lend more money to homeowners for
longer periods and so keep them from defaulting and triggering a
debt crisis. If the bill passes before June, Korean lenders
could start selling the debt by the end of the year.
"For banks to issue the longer-term, fixed-rate mortgages
that the FSC wants in order to deal with household debt, there
needs to be stronger long-term funding methods for the lenders,"
said Kim Pyung-seb, general manager of credit services and
foreign exchange at the Korea Federation of Banks. "The FSC and
the banks believe covered bonds will meet that need."
Covered bonds bear many similarities to the mortgage-backed
securities that were made notorious in 2007 when the U.S.
housing bubble burst, but with an important difference: the
mortgages backing the bonds stay on the issuing bank's balance
sheet. That means the bank takes a loss if a homeowner defaults.
And if the bank defaults on its bonds, the bondholders get the
mortgages and can sue the bank for damages.
Instead of being able to make risky subprime loans and pass
them on to investors like the U.S. mortgage industry did,
therefore, Korean banks selling covered bonds would in theory
have to make sure their borrowers remained healthy.
And South Korea has something of a mortgage debt problem. A
boom in home-buying in the past decade has left South Korean
banks and other financial companies with roughly 394.9 trillion
Korean won ($374.42 billion). Those mortgages represent just
two-fifths of what the government estimates is an even more
dangerous, 937.5 trillion won household debt burden equivalent
in size to three-quarters of gross domestic product.
South Korean household debt was equivalent to 150.8 percent
of gross disposable income in 2010, according to the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development,
the seventh-highest among the 25 countries for which it reports
data, higher than Portugal, Spain or the United States.
And while most mortgages in other major economies get paid
down gradually with interest over 15-30 years, such long-term
loans are rare in South Korea because the financial markets are
not as developed and banks still rely heavily on funding of
three years or less.
Precise data isn't available, but government officials and
bankers say a big chunk of Korean mortgages are three-year loans
with variable rates, many of which require the entire principal
be paid in a lump sum when they mature.
Such a structure wasn't an issue when South Korea was still
posting high growth rates and the property market was booming.
But now growth has weakened sharply, property prices are falling
and South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service estimates that
Korean households will either have to pay off or refinance
roughly 42 trillion Korean won ($39.82 billion) of mortgages
maturing this year.
While most borrowers will likely roll over their loans,
late payments on mortgages held by Korea's 18 commercial banks
rose in October to a six-year high. And if growth picks back up
and the central bank starts raising interest rates, higher loan
payments could push many homeowners under water.
"Nobody knows how external conditions will change or what
will happen if home prices continue to fall; if people are asked
to repay their debt in its entirety, they have no means to do
so," said Youngil Choi, an analyst for Moody's Investors Service
based in Hong Kong.
To be sure, neither policymakers nor analysts think South
Korea is due for a housing crash. The average Korean household
still has net assets worth six times their debt and the central
bank has been cutting interest rates to offset slowing growth.
Still, 68 percent of households surveyed this year said they
were worried about looming mortgage repayments. Many have
cut spending as a precaution, placing a drag on already
weakening economic growth.
That's where covered bonds come in. Already popular in
Europe, covered bonds are catching on elsewhere in other parts
of Asia, such as Australia: $44.37 billion worth of covered
bonds were sold by Asian issuers in 2012, according to Thomson
Reuters data, nearly eight times the amount sold in 2011.
Having the banks that sell covered bonds tend the mortgages
underlying them ostensibly makes them less risky to investors
who buy them. The latest guidelines from the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision, for example, allow banks that buy other
banks' covered bonds rated double-A or higher to count them as
part of their own liquidity reserve.
That makes it likely Korea's covered bonds would find a
ready reception among investors overseas.
"Discussions with Asian investors indicate that the
security, diversification and higher rating offered by covered
bonds will be increasingly of interest to them," said Robert
Londrigan, head of debt capital markets for Commerzbank in Asia
Pacific.
Covered bonds would give Korean banks' a new source of
longer-term, lower-cost funding at a fixed interest rate.
Regulators hope that will make it cost-effective for them to let
more homeowners refinance into longer-term, fixed rate,
amortizing loans that reduce monthly payments, eliminate the
need to come up with piles of cash when the loan matures and
insulate households from the inevitable rise in interest rates
when the economy picks back up.
The FSC estimates that up to 80 trillion won worth of Korean
covered bonds could be issued by 2016 once the legislation is
approved. It's not clear yet just how much that will ease
household mortgage servicing costs.
Banks wouldn't be required to use the proceeds of covered
bonds to extend new mortgages. But because the FSC has given
them until 2016 to boost the proportion of fixed-rate,
amortizing mortgages to 30 percent from just 5 percent in 2011,
analysts believe banks would use the money they raise selling
covered bonds for little else.
"So long as current market conditions hold, covered bonds
will be an affordable long-term funding method needed to make
the loans that regulators want," a mortgage official at a Korean
bank said.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Umesh Desai; Additional
reporting by Joyce Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Wayne Arnold)