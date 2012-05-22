SEOUL May 22 South Korea's short-term external debt edged up during the first quarter on foreign purchases of domestic bonds, although it fell as a percentage of total external debt and foreign reserves, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Short-term external debt rose to $136.3 billion at the end of March from $136.1 billion three months before, the Bank of Korea said.

The ratio of short-term external debt to foreign reserves fell to 43.1 percent, its lowest in nearly six years, from 44.4 percent in December, the data showed.

The ratio has fallen sharply from 79.1 percent in mid-2008, after authorities imposed measures such as limits on currency derivatives to curb short-term foreign borrowing and lessen the economy's vulnerability to sudden shifts in global markets.

The ratio of short-term external debt to total external debt owed by South Korea fell to a 12-year low of 33.1 percent in March from 34.2 percent at the end of 2011, the data showed.

South Korea's net assets edged up to $99.5 billion by the end of March, the highest since September 2007, from $98.0 billion three months earlier. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and John Mair)