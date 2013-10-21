SEOUL Oct 22 From rapper Psy to overseas
financial aid, an economically and culturally confident South
Korea appears to be taking on bigger neighbours Japan and China
for the hearts and minds of the rest of Asia and beyond.
Its most recent effort to leverage brand "Korea" - three
currency swap deals worth more than $20 billion that were
announced this month.
South Korea had the seventh largest currency reserves in the
world at the end of August, worth $331.1 billion, according to
the Bank of Korea. It can easily afford to match cultural
diplomacy with economic muscle as it competes with Japan and
China for influence.
K-Pop icons such as Psy, whose "Gangnam Style" hit went
viral in 2012, and even Korean food are used by Seoul to build
South Korea's brand, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Hyundai Motor Co are firms with
global reach.
"Becoming a country that can offer currency swaps to support
other economies elevates our standing abroad," a senior official
at the central bank, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters.
Thanks to its huge foreign exchange reserves, South Korea
doesn't need to buttress its currency against possible
speculative attacks, although its swap partners Indonesia and
Malaysia have been hit by recent financial market turmoil.
The third deal with the United Arab Emirates is part of a
package that has seen energy-starved Seoul take substantial
stakes in UAE oil fields and win a hefty nuclear contract.
Once impoverished, South Korea is now the world's 14th
largest economy and has moved from a net aid recipient in the
dark days after the 1950-53 Korean war to a net donor.
The government aims to increase overseas development aid by
9.9 percent in 2014 to 2.3 trillion won ($2.17 billion),
outpacing a projected 2.5 percent rise in total spending despite
fiscal constraints on the country's budget.
"Swap agreements and international aid should be seen as
long-term strategic decisions to ensure a greater stake and
influence in Southeast Asia and elsewhere," said Lee Sang-jae,
an economist at Hyundai Securities in Seoul.
South Korea has a long history of using economic leverage to
win diplomatic prizes.
In 1989, Hungary became the first Soviet bloc country to
formally recognise South Korea in exchange for a tranche of
economic aid in a move aimed at winning over communist allies of
rival North Korea.
K-POP TO K-DRAMA
Soft culture is just as important as hard politics and cash
to Seoul. K-Pop, the carefully choreographed dance music
showcased by bands like "Girls' Generation" had sales worth $3.4
billion, according to U.S. show business magazine Billboard.
It is especially popular in Southeast Asian countries such
as Malaysia and Indonesia, where stars fly in almost every month
to sold out concerts and Malaysian buyers line up for days for
the latest Samsung smartphones.
So popular are the acts that Malaysian mobile phone operator
DiGi has run campaigns where customers had to buy
pre-paid phone credits to win a chance to meet a K-Pop star
while Asia's biggest budget carrier, AirAsia,
sponsored a K-Pop concert to promote its Kuala Lumpur-Seoul
route.
"K-Pop idols always have unique choreography and that is
what makes their songs famous. They work really hard to please
their fans," said Azim Shaun bin Hermain Herbert, 25, a
paralegal at a Malaysian law firm.
Dian Novita, 27, an account manager at Jakarta-based Narrada
Communications, has a Samsung phone, likes Korean food and
watches Korean mini-series, known as K-Drama.
"I started to dig into Korean culture three years ago. It
started out from watching K-Drama, then I started to listen to
the music too," said Novita.
South Korean TV series are also popular closer to home - in
China and Japan.
"There has been a sharp rise in positive responses in
surveys of Korea's image among younger people (abroad); this is
soft power," said Oh In-gyu, professor of Korean studies at
Korea University.
The promotion of "brand Korea" has not always been
straightforward. Rapper Psy's success was outside the mainstream
carefully nurtured groups, but was later proclaimed as a Korean
success story by the government.
In the 1990s, red faced officials withdrew the "My Seoul,
Our Seoul" motto when told that a phonetic reading rendered it
laughable to English speakers.
A recent Korean food promotion overseas by the government
twinned K-Pop stars with "Energizing Persimmon", "Romantic
Mushroom" and "Sexy Red Pepper Paste", among others and was met
with bemusement.
Nonetheless, Seoul will continue to push ahead.
"As our products are exported, people start to take interest
and start asking where South Korea is and to look for
interesting things; as that spreads, there is a synergy," said
Ju Won, a senior research fellow at Hyundai Research Institute.
($1 = 1,060.8 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Anuradha Raghu
in KUALA LUMPUR and Andjarsari Paramaditha in JAKARTA. Editing
by David Chance and Dean Yates)