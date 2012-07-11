* Unemployment rate holds steady at low level
* Manufacturers shed workers, job quality worsening
* Little boost to over-leveraged households
* Central bank seen keeping policy on hold this week
* Growth in consumer spending losing momentum
By Se Young Lee and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, July 11 South Korea's unemployment rate
remained low in June but a loss of high-paying manufacturing
jobs suggests weak consumer spending could weigh on Asia's
fourth-largest economy and pressure the government for fiscal
steps to help create jobs.
Analysts said the latest figures were unlikely to have a
major near-term impact on monetary policy, however, including
Thursday's central bank meeting, as worries about household debt
and inflation expections would keep policy-makers cautious.
Annual consumer spending growth has slowed in each of the
past six quarters on a one-year rolling average basis and the
latest set of data provided no sign of a quick turnaround in
spending by South Korea's highly leveraged households,
economists said.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June held
steady from May at 3.2 percent, Statistics Korea data showed,
the second-lowest rate since early 2008 and among the lowest for
a developed economy.
Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan hailed the robust labour
market data at the start of a weekly economic policy meeting but
economists said the country's labour market conditions showed
little sign of improvement.
"If you look closely at the job numbers, what you are seeing
is not the younger people getting quality jobs in sectors like
manufacturing and finance," said Lee Chul-hee, chief economist
at Tong Yang Securities.
"Instead, there has been a spike in people in their 50s and
60s taking on low-income jobs to pay for their living costs or
to pay for their kids' education."
JOB QUALITY WORSENING
The country added 365,000 jobs in June compared with a year
earlier but the manufacturing sector shed jobs for a 12th
consecutive month. The new jobs being created are largely in the
lower-income service sectors, Statistics Korea said.
An increasing number of people sent out of manufacturing
plants are opening small restaurants or street shops but many of
them, classified as self-employed, earn little income,
especially during their first few years in business, analysts
said.
"Older self-employed people are vulnerable to bumpy economic
conditions. This is of particular concern because an increasing
share of household debt is born by an older cohort with weak
income-generating capacity," said Ronald Man, economist at HSBC
in Hong Kong.
The number of self-employed people rose by 120,000 in the
year to June on a rolling average basis, the highest in
nine-and-a-half years, while the manufacturing sector shed the
most jobs in two years, Reuters calculations show.
Consumer spending in South Korea, which accounts for a
little more than half of the economy, is also in slump as
heavily indebted households struggle to service debts while the
government moves to curb fresh lending to them.
Central bank data released on Wednesday showed banks boosted
lending to households by a net 1.3 trillion won ($1.14 billion)
in June, bringing the monthly average for this year to 0.35
trillion won, far below last year's 2 trillion won.
The government issued a set of administrative guidelines
late last year aimed at containing further growth in household
debt, which is among the world's heaviest in terms of the ratio
to disposable income.
Analysts said fears of a renewed borrowing frenzy, along
with consumers' stubbornly high inflation expectations, were
major factors discouraging the central bank from loosening
policy despite a slowing economy.
A big majority of analysts expect the Bank of Korea to keep
the policy interest rate unchanged at its Thursday meeting
despite a fresh global wave of policy easing.
($1 = 1143.7250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Christine Kim and Lee Shin-hyung;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)