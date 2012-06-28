* 2012 growth target cut to 3.3 pct vs 3.7 pct
* Government aims to boost spending via minor tweaks
* Central bank under growing pressure for rate cut
* Slowing exports, indebted households show woes
By Christine Kim and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, June 28 South Korea cut this year's
economic growth target on Thursday and unveiled plans to boost
public spending by more than $7 billion to shore up Asia's
fourth-largest economy in the face of the euro zone crisis.
The move came as a series of fresh data added evidence that
the heavily export-dependent economy was coming under growing
stress not only from the cooling global economy, but also from
the overleveraged household sector.
The government now aims for 3.3 percent growth in the
economy this year, down from its target of 3.7 percent set six
months ago and lower than last year's recorded 3.6 percent
expansion.
Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan told a televised news
conference that an international crisis has now become a
constant rather than a variable, while analysts said the central
bank would probably have to cut interest rates soon.
"Late last year, the dominating view was that uncertainties
surrounding Europe's fiscal crisis would be cleared by the end
of the first half of this year, but now it appears we have to
accept the crisis as a constant," Bahk said.
NO BIG STIMULUS BUT TWEAKS PLANNED
South Korea's revised growth target is still higher than the
rate expected from the more developed economies but it would
represent the lowest pace of expansion since 2009 for the $1.12
trillion economy.
The finance ministry, which aims to bring the fiscal balance
back to a surplus next year, said it would be able to boost
public spending by as much as 8.5 trillion won ($7.35 billion)
this year without increasing borrowings.
It said the government would be able to boost total
expenditure by 4.5 trillion won this year by utilising more of
approved spending and through some adjustments between accounts.
Public funds and state firms will secure another 4 trillion won
for more investment.
The ministry said these plans would not change the
government's target of cutting the fiscal deficit to 1.1 percent
of annual gross domestic product from 2 percent last year as the
money would come from adjustments of existing accounts and from
what was left over from the previous year.
Bahk said the economy remains resilient and was not weak
enough for the government to draw up an additional budget
spending bill that is usually adopted for a massive stimulus.
Such a bill would require parliamentary approval.
CENTRAL BANK UNDER PRESSURE
A set of fresh data released on Thursday underscored growing
risks facing the country's economy as an influential industry
body cut export and import forecasts, seasonally adjusted
exports in May fell from April and loan delinquencies rose.
The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) cut this
year's export growth forecast to 2.4 percent and that for import
growth to 4.1 percent, compared with its previous forecasts set
at about 8 percent each.
The central bank said exports in May fell by a seasonally
adjusted 2.5 percent from April, while a regulatory agency said
the delinquency ratio on household loans hit the highest in five
and a half years in May.
Analysts said the Bank of Korea, which has said its policy
priority remained stabilising inflation, would soon have to
consider cutting interest rates to shore up the economy.
"It will take some time for Europe to produce a clear policy
solution and so the pressure is on for the Bank of Korea to
lower rates possibly in the third quarter," said Yoon Yeo-sam,
fixed-income analyst at Daewoo Securities.
The Bank of Korea raised the policy interest rate by a total
of 125 basis points between July 2010 and June 2011 as inflation
spiked. But it has since left the rate unchanged at 3.25 percent
to assess the global situation.
The central bank next reviews its policy on July 12.
Meanwhile, the finance ministry lowered this year's consumer
price inflation projection to 2.8 percent from the previous 3.2
percent. Last year, consumer price inflation was 4.0 percent.
For next year, the finance ministry set its first official
economic growth target at 4.3 percent, in line with market
expectations for a global recovery, while predicting inflation
would edge up to 3.0 percent.
($1 = 1156.2250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Choonsik Yoo;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)