(Corrects values in 2nd paragraph)
* May 1-20 exports fall 3.8 pct y/y - customs data
* Exports almost flat after adjustment for calendar effects
* Data shows little impact so far from yen's plunge
By Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, May 21 South Korean exports so far this
month were roughly flat from a year earlier, customs data
published on Tuesday showed, suggesting the impact from the
yen's dramatic slide has so far been less severe than feared.
Exports by Asia's fourth-largest economy amounted to $26.57
billion for May 1-20, while imports totalled $27.17 billion,
according to the data the Korea Customs Service published on its
website (www.customs.go.kr) showed.
The agency provided percentage changes over the comparable
period of 2012 but Reuters calculations showed exports for the
May 1-20 period fell 3.8 percent on an annual basis while
imports declined by a sharper 9.1 percent.
In terms of the average value per working day, exports so
far this month was unchanged from a year earlier whereas imports
were 6 percent less than last year, Reuters calculations showed.
South Korea is concerned the yen's sharp fall globally since
late last year would give Japanese exporters an upper hand in
pricing their products, particularly over South Korean exporters
such as Hyundai Motor and POSCO.
The yen fell more than 20 percent against the dollar in just
half a year on the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bold
drive to print new money without limit until the world's
third-largest economy pulls out of deflation.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)