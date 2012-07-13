(Rewrites throughout, combines with price data)
* Growth forecast slashed a day after surprise rate cut
* Bank of Korea assumes deepening euro zone slump in H2
* Inflation seen capped by depressed global demand
SEOUL, July 13 South Korea's central bank
lowered this year's economic growth and inflation forecasts on
Friday as the euro zone's slump deepened, backing a view it
would cut interest rates again soon after a surprise cut the
previous day.
The Bank of Korea now expects South Korea's gross domestic
product to grow a real 3.0 percent this year, down from its
previous forecast in April for 3.5 percent and below the
government's recently revised projection of 3.3 percent.
"Downside effects from the long-term extension of the euro
zone debt crisis and slowing growth in emerging countries are
predominant in the country's future growth path," the central
bank said in a statement.
Inflation will also likely be capped as the central bank now
expects consumer prices in Asia's fourth-largest economy to rise
2.7 percent on average in 2012, down from a forecast of a 3.2
percent rise seen in April.
It said the euro zone was seen shrinking by 0.6 percent in
the second half of this year on a year-on-year basis, sharper
than a 0.3 percent decline estimated for the first half and
contrasting its view in April for a narrower decline.
The central bank has recently primed investors for a
possible lowering in growth projection but the steep downgrade
supported the market's view it would cut interest rates at least
once more soon after Thursday's action.
June import price data released by the central bank early on
Friday also underscored a disinflationary trend in the global
economy, with the import price index measured in the South
Korean currency falling for the first time in more than two
years on an annual basis.
