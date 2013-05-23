SEOUL May 23 South Korea's top government think
tank recommended on Thursday the central bank keep monetary
policy easy for the time being as the economy will likely grow
much less than seen previously and inflation will hit a 14-year
low.
Asia's fourth-largest economy is now expected to grow by 2.6
percent this year and annual average inflation will stand at 1.8
percent, which will mark the lowest level since 1999, the Korea
Development Institute (KDI) said in a report.
Its previous forecasts published in November had this year's
economic growth at 3.0 percent and inflation at 2.3 percent.
Last year, South Korea's economy grew by a provisional 2.0
percent and inflation was at 2.2 percent.
"(The central bank) needs to operate its policy in a
flexible manner depending on future inflation and economic
conditions while keeping the currently accommodative stance for
the time being," the KDI said.
The KDI is affiliated with the Ministry of Strategy and
Finance and Minister Hyun Oh-seok was the chief of the institute
until he was picked by President Park Geun-hye, who took office
in late February, as her first finance minister.
The government of President Park has cut this year's
economic growth projection to 2.3 percent from 3.0 percent set
by the previous government and introduced a supplementary budget
including $5 billion worth of stimulus plans.
Early this month, the Bank of Korea cut its policy interest
rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.50
percent, a surprise move partly seen as aimed at mitigating the
upward pressure on the won after the yen's slide.
The KDI said the won would probably strengthen by between 5
percent and 6 percent on average this year in terms of the real
effective exchange rate, compared with its November 2012
forecast for a rise of around 7 percent this year.
It said this year's capital spending, such as investment on
industrial plants and other equipment, would grow by just 2.8
percent from last year, about half the 5.3 percent expansion
seen in its November projection.
Next year, economic growth would pick up to 3.6 percent,
with output growth in all categories accelerating from this
year, the KDI said, compared with the central bank's latest
forecast for growth of 3.8 percent.
