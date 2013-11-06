SEOUL Nov 7 Though foreigners' record buying
streak was broken last month, inflows to South Korea's stock
market appear far from over as an export recovery, relatively
cheap prices and expected gains for the won remain
enticing for offshore investors.
Foreigners' 44-session buying streak ended on Oct. 31, a
spree that South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS)
said on Thursday translated to 5.29 trillion won ($4.99
billion)worth of stock inflows in October.
This came after a record 8.33 trillion won worth of
purchases during September.
Preliminary data showed that foreigners have taken out 69.5
billion won from local stocks so far in November, however,
coinciding with the Kospi's 0.8 percent fall as
investors take a breather ahead of the latest clues on the
strength of the U.S. economy and upcoming confirmation hearings
for Federal Reserve Chairwoman nominee Janet Yellet.
But investors and analysts say that foreigners aren't
rushing for the exits and expect inflows to resume.
"You have to remember that Korea is one of the more liquid
markets in emerging markets so that attracts money," Mark
Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group,
told Reuters by telephone. "And also, valuations are cheap."
Despite having risen by more than 8 percent so far in the
second half of the year, the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio for
Korean shares stood at 9.82 as of Tuesday, according to
Thomson Reuters data, substantially cheaper than regional peers
such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand.
The PE ratio for technology giant and main board heavyweight
Samsung Electronics Co stood at 8.04, even lower
than the overall index.
South Korea's export recovery will continue to attract
investors, as well.
Preliminary trade data showed shipments of mobile handsets
and cars produced by Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Co
and their peers to the U.S. and the European Union
grew at double-digit rates for the Oct. 1-20 period from a year
earlier, bolstering prospects for the firms' future earnings.
"As long as Chinese macro and US/Europe end-markets remain
healthy, Korea exporters in technology, automotive and
shipbuilding will also perform robustly," said Ron Lee,
associate portfolio manager for Hong Kong-based Cathay Conning
Asset Management, in an e-mail statement.
The won's expected strength offers additional room
for profit for offshore investors.
The currency is up 7.6 percent against the dollar so far in
the second half of the year, buoyed by accelerating domestic
economic growth and a substantial current account surplus, and
the trend is seen continuing in the absence of major external
shocks.
"The won will appreciate going forward as South Korea
continues to run a trade surplus, which will again create
opportunity for foreign-exchange gains (for offshore
investors)," said Hanyang Securities analyst Lim Dong-rak,
tipping the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index to end
this year at 2,130.
The KOSPI closed at around 2,014 points on Wednesday.
On the other hand, the FSS said foreigners took out 2.5
trillion won worth of funds from the bond market in October -the
biggest outflow since August 2011 - as investors opted not to
roll over matured debt amid uncertainties about the prospects of
U.S. stimulus tapering.
($1 = 1061.1750 Korean won)
