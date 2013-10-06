SEOUL Oct 6 Foreign net inflows to South Korean
financial markets in September rose to a 20-month high, data
from the local financial regulator said on Sunday, as a record
rise in stock investments offset the biggest decline in bond
investment in more than a year.
Foreign net investment in Korean stocks and bonds rose by
5.88 trillion won ($5.49 billion), the Financial Supervisory
Service (FSS) said, on the back of 8.33 trillion won worth of
stock purchases--the biggest monthly inflow to the stock market
since records started in 2001.
Foreigners extended their net buying streak of local stocks
to 27 consecutive sessions on Friday. Such inflows have also
driven up the value of the won, which rose by 3.3 percent
against the dollar last month to record its best monthly rise in
nearly two years.
This has prompted repeated warnings from the local
authorities to slow the currency's rise amid concerns about
eroding price competitiveness for local exporters.
Currency dealers on Friday suspected that local authorities
bought somewhere between $500 million to $1 billion worth of
dollars in a bid to curb the won's rise, underscoring
policymakers' wariness about the rapidly appreciating won.
On the other hand, foreigners pulled out 2.45 trillion won
from local bonds last month, marking the biggest outflow since
August 2012. Foreigners took out 2.55 trillion won from matured
debt during the month, the FSS said.
Swiss investors continued to increase their exposure to
won-denominated debt, with their net investment in the paper
rising by 352 billion won in September. Chinese investors also
bought 178 billion won worth of local debt last month after
taking out 130 billion won from the market in August.
Norwegian investors also bought 48 billion won worth of
local debt last month.
($1 = 1070.3250 Korean won)
