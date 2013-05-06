SEOUL May 7 Foreign holdings in South Korean bonds increased for the third consecutive month in April, the country's financial regulator said on Tuesday, driven by investment from central banks and state-backed funds amid speculation over a Korean central bank rate cut.

Foreigners' net investment in Korean debt rose by 2.14 trillion Korean won ($1.95 billion) last month following March's 1.49 trillion won in net inflows, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.

Overall, foreigners' total holdings of won-denominated debt - primarily government debt and central bank monetary stabilisation bonds - stood at a record high 97.39 trillion won.

An official at the FSS, who declined to be identified, said central banks of China, Kazakhstan and Thailand as well as the sovereign wealth funds of China and Norway were among the major investors in local debt, but did not provide details.

The official said effects of ongoing tensions with North Korea on the bond market dissipated in April. Meanwhile there was growing speculation that the Bank of Korea will cut its policy rate this year to spur growth.

Bond investment by Thais rose by 781 billion won in April, while net investment by Chinese investors rose a net 479 billion won. Net investments from Kazakhstan and Norway rose by 173 billion won and 118 billion won, respectively.

The South Korean central bank unexpectedly kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 2.75 percent in April. But minutes from the rate meeting showed that Governor Kim Choong-soo cast the deciding vote in a 4-3 decision, suggesting that further deterioration in growth prospects could prompt an easing.

Meanwhile, foreigners sold a net 2.78 trillion won worth of local stocks in April on geopolitical tensions and worries that the depreciating Japanese yen would hurt local companies' profits.

In total, foreigners pulled out a net 640 billion won from local stocks and bonds in April, marking the second consecutive month of foreign outflows from local markets. For the first four months of the year, however, foreign net inflows to local markets are up 1.13 trillion won. ($1 = 1097.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)