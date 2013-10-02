SEOUL Oct 2 Net foreign capital investment into
South Korean markets hit a nine-month high in September due to a
record surge in stock investments, South Korea's financial
regulator said on Wednesday, underscoring upwards pressure on
the won.
Net foreign investment in South Korean stocks rose by 7.8
trillion Korean won ($7.3 billion), the biggest month jump on
records going back to 2001, the Financial Services Commission
said in a statement. Foreigners have been net buyers of local
stocks for 25 consecutive sessions up to Tuesday.
This offset 2.4 trillion won worth of net outflows from the
bond market, the biggest since August 2012. For all of
September, foreign net investment rose by 5.4 trillion won,
marking the biggest increase since December 2012.
The inflows helped the won rise 3.3 percent against the
dollar last month, the biggest monthly gain in nearly two years,
prompting warnings from local policy makers that the currency is
appreciating too quickly.
Foreign currency dealers suspect local authorities have
repeatedly intervened in recent weeks, buying dollars to slow
the won's rise.
($1 = 1073.7500 Korean won)
