By Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL Oct 7 South Korea believes the won will
be in an "extraordinarily" balanced state for a considerable
period and is determined not to intervene to weaken it to boost
exports, top policymakers told Reuters.
Exports and imports both fell in September from a year
earlier, although not as sharply as markets had expected,
supporting views the central bank will cut interest rates again
this week.
But the officials said exports were more resilient than
headline numbers indicated, noting for example that fewer
deliveries of big-ticket items such as new ships could skew the
data.
Recent monetary policy easing in major economies will not
likely cause heavy capital inflows, they added.
The won has firmed nearly 4 percent against the U.S.
dollar so far this year, but is still cheaper than the
currencies of its trade rivals such as Japan and China when
measured over a longer period, and the current account is firmly
in surplus, they said.
The remarks, made in recent weeks on separate occasions,
came amid further signs of weakening domestic demand in South
Korea, even as external demand continued to deteriorate in the
face of Europe's long debt crisis and a slowdown in China.
"That will do more harm than good," Finance Minister Bahk
Jae-wan told Reuters recently, when asked if he would seek to
weaken the won to boost exports, while describing the won as
being in an extraordinarily balanced state.
"On one hand, we have the mission of entering into an
advanced economy's status. We have to enter into an advanced
economy's status and (regarding that) there is an issue of
imbalance between domestic demand and exports," he added.
WON ALREADY CHEAP
The won ended local trade up 0.2 percent at 1,111.3 per
dollar on Friday, bringing its gains so far this year to 3.6
percent against the dollar and 6.2 percent against the yen in
terms of the cross rate.
But compared to five years ago, the won's value measured in
real, trade-weighted terms is more than 40 percent cheaper than
the yen and about 30 percent cheaper than the Chinese yuan
, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.
South Korea is in fierce competition with Japan and China in
major export markets for products ranging from cars and ships to
electronics and industrial machinery, and policymakers often
face domestic political pressure to keep their currencies weak.
An International Monetary Fund official told Reuters after
meetings with South Korean authorities last month that officials
in Seoul agreed the won was modestly undervalued and would not
probably seek to weaken it further.
"We had this discussion with the authorities and (they)
agreed the won is moderately undervalued," Hoe Ee Khor, the
IMF's assistant director of Asia and Pacific Department, said in
an interview at that time.
South Korean exports for January-September fell 1.5 percent
from the same period a year earlier, but would have posted a
gain without the reduced ship deliveries and relocation abroad
of some mobile phone production lines, government data shows.
Fewer new ships are being delivered due to the shipping
markets' slump several years ago, which reduced the number of
orders.
"Exports are not so weak in fact, and a weaker won would do
little to boost exports in this environment," said one finance
ministry official, while refusing to be identified.
