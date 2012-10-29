SEOUL Oct 30 South Korean authorities plan to inspect foreign exchange trading at key banks operating in the country, a senior finance ministry official said Tuesday, as they are concerned about the rapid appreciation of the local currency.

The central bank and financial markets regulator plan to jointly conduct the investigation, the official said, without elaborating further on the timing or purpose of the inspection.

Yonhap News Agency reported earlier on Tuesday that the inspections are scheduled to start next month. Authorities may may decide to lower the ceilings on the foreign-exchange derivatives positions that each bank can hold, the report said, citing unnamed sources. (Reporting By Lee Shinhyung; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Pullin)