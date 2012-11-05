SEOUL Nov 5 South Korean authorities will
examine foreign-exchange transactions by local branches of two
foreign banks and of one domestic bank, a financial regulator
official said on Monday, a move analysts see as a bid to slow
the local currency's appreciation.
The official, who declined to be identified, said the Bank
of Korea and the Financial Supervisory Service have already
begun inspecting the Korean branch of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd..
Next week, he said, there will be inspections at the one
branch of Societe Generale in Seoul and at Hana Bank,
the flagship unit of Hana Financial Group Inc.
Seoul-based officials for ANZ and Societe Generale declined
to comment. Hana Bank, asked to confirm it will be inspected,
did not immediately reply.
The inspections come as South Korean policymakers grow
increasingly worried about a potential surge of speculative
foreign capital inflows following a recent round of quantitative
easing by major central banks.
A particular focus has been the South Korean won,
which has strengthened by 5.5 percent against the dollar this
year. The pace of appreciation picked up in September and
October, leading to repeated warnings from local officials that
the won's recent gains are out of line with economic
fundamentals.
Previous foreign-exchange trading checks by the South Korean
authorities have focused on a handful of banks, though these
sometimes have been widened to more lenders.
