SEOUL Nov 10 South Korea said on Saturday it
will not yet take steps to counter the rally in the won,
which has gained about 6 percent so far this year against the
dollar, ranking it among the best performing currencies in the
region.
"We have regulatory measures in place that we can adjust if
needed, but I think we are not in that serious situation yet (to
tighten the measures)," Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon told
Reuters by telephone, referring to measures adopted over the
past two years to mitigate rapid capital flows.
"We are closely watching the market as the won is
appreciating at a time when a global currency war is taking
place," Shin said, using the phrase that policymakers in some
emerging-market economies refer to as an effort by countries to
push their currencies down to support their exports.
Emerging-market economies have fretted over the massive
capital inflow as a result of the ultra-loose monetary policy by
the United States and other industrialised countries, that
pushes up their currencies and short-term liquidity.
South Korea will examine foreign-exchange transactions by
local branches of two foreign banks and by one domestic bank, an
official said on Nov. 5, a move seen by some analysts as a
precursor to tightening of ceilings on currency derivatives.
South Korea is Asia's fourth-largest economy, but it is in a
sustained slump due to the depressed global demand.
A firmer won could hurt the pricing power or reduce the
profits on overseas sales by South Korean export companies but,
on the other hand, could boost the purchasing power for domestic
consumers and spur capital investment by companies.
Officials including Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan have said
they would not aggressively intervene to reverse the won's
appreciating trend, citing the risk of widening imbalances
between internal and external economic activities.
South Korea's economy saw quarterly growth almost halt in
the July-September period despite increased spending by
consumers and the government as companies, hit by a sustained
weakness in exports, slashed investment in new production
facilities.
(Editing by Michael Perry)