SEOUL Jan 2 South Korea's government may be
more tolerant than previous administrations to surges in the won
currency against the faltering yen, with a soaring current
account surplus providing some cushion for the economy even as
its financial markets and exporters start to feel the pressure.
Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok made relatively lukewarm
comments on the currency on Thursday while the won's spike
combined with concerns over disappointing manufacturing data
from China to send local share prices down more than 2
percent and prompted foreign investors to sell bonds.
Traders said the authorities were believed to have bought
dollars to tame the won's rise but the intervention fell far
short of stopping the won from ending the first domestic
session of the year up 0.5 percent against the dollar.
The won briefly touched its strongest levels in more than
five years both against the dollar and yen on Thursday.
"They have already been tolerant," said Frances Cheung,
senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, referring
to the 10-month-old government of President Park Geun-hye.
"The current account surplus is the fundamental support for
the won."
The government expects Asia's fourth-largest economy to post
a record current account surplus of about $70 billion for 2013
on resilient exports against depressed imports. It would be
equivalent to some 6 percent of annual gross domestic product,
one of the biggest among emerging economies.
South Korean exports grew more than expected in December,
pointing to the economy sustaining momentum into the new year,
though there are increasing concerns among investors about the
competitive impact of prolonged weakness in the yen.
Auto makers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp
are bracing for their most sluggish growth in annual
sales since 2003 as the retreating yen fuels exports from
Japanese rivals.
The stock market's benchmark KOSPI index dived 2.2 percent,
its worst single-day loss in almost 18 months, as investors
dumped export-dependent heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics
and Hyundai Motor. Samsung tumbled 4.6 percent,
while Hyundai and Kia dived 5.1 percent and 6.1 percent,
respectively.
Earlier this week, senior officials from both South Korea
and China expressed alarm over the sharp slide in the yen, which
has plunged some 26 percent against the dollar over the past 15
months.
Still, both countries appear to understand the need for
Tokyo to revive its $5 trillion economy, and the near-term
impact that aggressive policy easing will have on its currency.
"The U.S. is reducing its quantitative easing while Japan is
strengthening its own programme, so the yen's depreciation is
inevitable," Minister Hyun told reporters at the ministry
building in the southern administrative city of Sejong.
Another senior ministry official added the ministry could
intervene in the market should the won move too rapidly, but the
comment failed to turn the course for the robust won.
In December, foreigners sold a net 1.82 trillion won ($1.72
billion) worth of South Korean shares on the main exchange but
their net purchases of bonds were bigger at 2.87 trillion won,
preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service shows.
South Korean bonds fell sharply on Thursday, with the yield
on benchmark 10-year treasury bonds recording the
biggest daily rise in nearly six months as foreign outflows
triggered profit-taking.
"Foreigners were overly aggressive in buying bond futures
recently, and prices fell sharply today as the inevitable sell
orders emerged on the year's first day of trade," a bond dealer
said.
REBALANCING OF EXPORT-LED ECONOMY
As the chair for the Group of 20 economies' events in 2010,
South Korea had supported a call for nations to keep current
account surpluses at a manageable level and is now worried about
possible diplomatic pressure as its own surplus has risen
sharply.
To be sure, while a stronger won would weaken the pricing
power of Korean manufacturers in overseas markets and cut
profits from sales made in dollars when converted into won, the
impact on the overall economy has recently been played down.
Big manufacturers such as Hyundai and Samsung have been slow
to increase employment and investment within the country even
when they enjoyed sizeable profits because they have expanded
production abroad to save on production and delivery costs.
"We do not think further weakness in the yen/won would have
a significant impact on Korea's export competitiveness in 2014,"
Christiaan Tuntono, an analyst at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong,
said in a research note, adding the correlation between the
exchange rate and exports from the two countries was low.
South Korea's economy has long been dependent on exports
since Park's father, late President Park Chung-hee, launched an
ambitious industrialisation drive in the early 1960s with a
dream of pulling the war-torn country out of poverty.
President Park Geun-hye has declared it was time to rethink
the decades-old policy and has pledged on several occasions her
government would shift policy away from supporting export
industries toward expanding the domestic service sector.
Exports accounted for a record 56.5 percent of annual GDP in
2012, compared with just 33.1 percent 10 years ago, but job
creation by the manufacturing industry has been slowing.
(Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Se Young Lee, Lee
Shin-hyung and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)