SEOUL, April 18 The South Korean government is considering giving local banks foreign currency borrowing incentives to build up their non-won deposits, Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon said on Wednesday.

Shin, speaking to reporters following a meeting with business executives, said the government is studying policy options that will encourage local banks to build up their non-won deposit base.

One option is to make it easier for banks that build up their foreign-currency deposits to take on non-won borrowings, he said.

Local officials have said the Korean financial sector remain too dependent on wholesale foreign currency funding, which leaves them vulnerable to swings in the global capital markets. More foreign-currency deposits for the banks would help address this problem, they say.

Shin did not elaborate on specific types of incentives under consideration, however. (Reporting By Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)