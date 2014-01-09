SEOUL Jan 9 South Korea's central bank said on
Thursday that upside and downside risks to the domestic
economy's growth trajectory appear balanced at present, as it
kept its 2014 growth forecast unchanged at 3.8 percent.
The Bank of Korea, in a statement, said that potential for
global financial market unrest stemming from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's tapering of its quantitative easing programme, greater
volatility in the yen's exchange rate and greater
geopolitical risks associated with North Korea pose downside
growth risks.
On the other hand, the central bank cited the possibility of
faster economic growth in the U.S. and the European Union as
upside risks for the local economy.
The central bank earlier on Thursday kept the policy rate
unchanged at 2.50 percent, in line with market
expectations.
(Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)