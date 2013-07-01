BRIEF-Londonmetric Property acquires three urban logistics warehouses for 24 mln pounds
* Three urban logistics warehouses acquired for 24 mln pounds
SEOUL, July 1 Home prices across South Korea fell 0.04 percent in June from May and dropped by 0.83 percent from a year before, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Monday.
These compare with a 0.01 percent monthly fall in home prices in May and a 0.83 percent annual decline. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)
* Three urban logistics warehouses acquired for 24 mln pounds
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Wednesday, though moves were small as investors awaited details of the Bank of Japan's regular bond-purchasing operations for June.