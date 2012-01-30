SEOUL Jan 30 South Korea's household debt burden has been stabilising and the debt structure improving since the government adopted measures to control it last year, its finance minister said on Monday.

The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product is stabilising and lenders are now signing more of their new loan contracts on a fixed-rate basis, Minister Bahk Jae-wan told foreign media journalists.

"Household debts are one of the most difficult problems facing South Korea's economy. But a considerable effect has been noted since the government adopted soft-landing measures last year," he said.

South Korean households carry debts of around 1.6 times their annual disposable income, one of the highest ratios among developed economies and exceeding that seen in the United States before the 2008 sub-prime mortgage crisis.

South Korea adopted a relatively modest set of measures in June last year to prevent household debts from turning sour and pushing Asia's fourth-largest economy into a fresh crisis.

Bahk acknowledged that rising household borrowings from non-banking financial institutions were a source of concern but said financial market authorities were asking non-bank lenders to hold more reserve money. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)