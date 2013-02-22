SEOUL Feb 22 South Korean households'
disposable income grew at the slowest pace in three quarters as
consumption remained weak, suggesting that domestic demand has
yet to recover as global growth remains muted.
The average South Korean household saw disposable income
rise by a real 3.9 percent in the October-December period over a
year earlier, Statistics Korea data showed on Friday, the
slowest growth since a 3.7 percent rise in the first quarter.
The annual growth in disposable income - total income minus
spending on non-consumption purposes such as tax - slowed for
the first time in seven quarters.
From the same data, South Korean households' spending on
consumption fell a real 0.3 percent in the December quarter from
a year earlier, compared to a fall of 0.7 percent in the
previous three-month period.
Disposable income for households grew a real 4.1 percent in
the entirety of 2012 compared to a year earlier, the quickest
growth on record since the government began its survey in 2003
and compared to the average yearly growth of 1.4 percent over
the previous eight years.
The income growth took place as annual consumer inflation
remains well below the central bank's target and the economy
continued to add jobs. But growth for the quarter stood at 0.4
percent from the previous period in seasonally adjusted terms,
suggesting weak economic momentum.
Meanwhile, a key consumer sentiment index from the Bank of
Korea rose to its highest in eight months in January, raising
hopes for revived consumption in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The central bank and government both expect the economy to
recover this year compared to 2012, albeit at a mild pace.
(Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric
Meijer)