SEOUL Oct 2 Housing prices across South Korea
fell 0.2 percent in September from August, private-sector data
showed on Tuesday, marking their third consecutive monthly
decline and underscoring a stubbornly weak consumer sentiment.
Housing prices fell by 0.1 percent each in August and July
on a month-on-month basis and it was the longest losing streak
seen since early 2009, the data from Kookmin Bank showed.
Compared with a year earlier, housing prices in September
were just 1.2 percent higher, the data showed, setting their
slowest annual growth since November 2009.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)