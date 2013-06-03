SEOUL, June 3 Housing prices across South Korea remained virtually unchanged in May from the previous month but fell by the fastest annual rate in almost four years, data from Korea's top mortgage lender showed on Monday.

Home prices fell by 0.01 percent in May from the previous month after remaining unchanged in April, Kookmin Bank said in a report.

From a year earlier, housing prices in South Korea fell by 0.83 percent in May, worse than a 0.76 percent drop in April and marking the sharpest decline since August 2009. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)