BRIEF-Russia's PIK group says cash collections more than double in Q1
* Q1 total cash collections rose 118.9 percent year-on-year to 44.9 billion roubles ($801.38 million);
SEOUL Feb 13 Home transactions in South Korea surged in January both over a year earlier and over the five-year average, the land ministry said on Thursday, adding this underscored growing optimism for the property market.
The ministry reported 58,846 home transactions last month, more than double the number of cases in the same month of 2013 and up 36.6 percent from an average of 43,085 cases for January over the past five years.
Housing price data released last month by the country's top retail bank, Kookmin Bank, also showed South Korea's property market was seeing a steady recovery in line with the improving economic conditions.
South Korea's central bank keptits policy interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent in a unanimous vote on Thursday, standing pat for a ninth consecutive month as Asia's fourth-largest economy continues to recover while inflation remains low. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Q1 total cash collections rose 118.9 percent year-on-year to 44.9 billion roubles ($801.38 million);
SEOUL, April 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0741 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 24 *332.2 -79.9 -249.4 ^April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 1