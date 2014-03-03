SEOUL, March 3 Housing prices across South Korea rose in February for the sixth consecutive month, bringing their annual growth to the fastest in 17 months, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Monday.

The housing price index from Kookmin Bank rose 0.16 percent in February from January and by 0.76 percent from the same month of 2013, underscoring improving confidence among South Koreans towards the economy and their incomes.

The annual gain marked its fastest since a 1.20 percent rise in September 2012, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait)