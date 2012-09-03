SEOUL, Sept 3 South Korea's housing market had
its worst month since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis in
August, as prices fell for a second straight month and an index
measuring transactions dropped sharply, data from a big Korean
bank showed.
On a month-to-month basis, housing prices across the country
fell 0.1 percent in both August and July after holding steady
the preceding two months, according to the Kookmin Bank data.
The back-to-back losses were the first since February and March
2009.
On an annual basis, housing prices in August were just 1.9
percent higher, the data showed. That was the smallest increase
since December 2010 and the ninth straight month of a declining
year-on-year gain.
Kookmin, a unit of KB Financial Group Inc, is
the country's largest mortgage lender and its monthly housing
market data is an influential indicator not only in the private
sector but among government agencies.
A Kookmin index measuring transaction activity in the
housing market fell to 4.1 in August from 4.7 in July. The last
time the index was lower was for January 2009, when it was 3.9.
Government data released in recent days showed that Asia's
fourth-largest economy further lost momentum in August as demand
weakened both from abroad and within the country, supporting the
market's view there's a good chance for an interest rate cut as
early as next week.
In July, the Bank of Korea surprisingly cut its policy
interest rate for the first time in more than three years. The
central bank has a meeting on Sept. 13.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)