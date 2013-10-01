SEOUL Oct 1 South Korea's housing prices rose
0.05 percent in September from August, when they declined 0.04
percent, influential private-sector data showed, reflecting
subdued conditions for the local property market.
Kookmin Bank, the country's top mortgage lender, said in a
statement late Monday that housing prices across the country
fell by 0.46 percent in September from a year earlier, following
a 0.66 percent decline in August.
Subdued economic growth and uncertain outlook has weighed on
the property market, heaping further pressure on heavily
leveraged Korean households. Consumers have cut back on spending
in response, undercutting domestic demand.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)