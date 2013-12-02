BRIEF-Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 55 pct to 75 pct
April 11Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
SEOUL Dec 2 South Korean housing prices rose 0.11 percent in November from a year earlier, reversing an 11-month run of annual declines and compared with a 0.14 percent fall in October, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Monday.
On a monthly basis, housing prices in November rose by 0.17 percent, marking the third consecutive month of gains and following a 0.20 percent increase in October, the data from Kookmin Bank showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says co plans to issue 17th series 3-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date April 17, 2020 and coupon rate 0.03 percent per annum