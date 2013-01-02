SEOUL Jan 2 Housing prices in South Korea fell 0.1 percent in December from November, the sixth consecutive month of declines, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Wednesday.

It was the longest run of monthly declines in housing prices since March 2009, the data from Kookmin Bank showed.

Compared with a year earlier, housing prices in December were unchanged, after a 0.2 percent annual gain in November. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)