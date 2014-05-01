SEOUL May 1 Housing prices across South Korea rose for an eighth consecutive month in April over March although the pace slowed from the previous month, data from the top local mortgage lender showed on Thursday.

Housing prices rose 0.21 percent in April on-month, compared with a 0.28 percent gain in March, according to the data published by Kookmin Bank on its website .

Over a year earlier, housing prices in April were 1.30 percent higher, compared with a 1.09 percent annual gain in March. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)