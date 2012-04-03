By Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, April 3 Unlike most central banks, the
Bank of Korea has the pursuit of "harmony" written into its
statutes.
But when it comes to harmonising with the government, South
Korea's central bank may have gone too far, undermining its
credibility as an effective counterweight in managing Asia's
fourth-biggest economy, interviews with current and former
Korean policymakers say.
Indeed, those sympathies may draw even closer to those of
the government. Almost the entire slate of the central bank's
seven-person monetary policy committee is due to be replaced
this month, including two who are known for their
inflation-fighting bias.
The country's president, Lee Myung-bak, will select the
replacements.
Central bank independence is prized as a check and balance
to governments and presidents who naturally favour economic
growth, especially when elections are coming up, as they are in
South Korea.
"The Bank of Korea has much to do to regain its credentials
as an independent policymaking organisation," said one of the
central bank's current board members, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"The bank should try real hard to re-establish the 'Say what
you do, do what you say' principle," said the member,
acknowledging that the central bank had lost significant
credibility as an independent policymaker under the president's
government.
A pro-growth policy may well help whittle away the country's
household debt, which at more than 1.5 times annual disposable
income last year is higher than the level in the United States
before the global financial crisis in 2008.
Growth left unchecked by a central bank though could
encourage yet higher debt and a buildup in inflation.
Equally, a central bank that fails to stand up to a
pro-growth government could lay the foundations for a surge in
inflation. That could worry investors in the bond market, the
third-biggest in Asia, which Asian Development Bank figures show
has some $1.2 trillion in outstanding debt.
President Lee introduced a series of steps in the past three
years that critics and some insiders say pushed the central bank
to operate more like a government agency than its checking and
balancing partner.
If he fills the central bank seats this month with people
closely aligned with his thinking, the central bank may sound
even more like a monotone, favouring growth over price
stability.
Since the global financial crisis, Lee has called the Bank
of Korea's governor into weekly meetings, has sent a vice
finance minister into the central bank's monthly gatherings, has
appointed his former policy aide as its chief and refused for
two years to fill a vacancy on the BOK's board. It currently has
just six members instead of the usual seven.
Lee has never publicly commented on monetary policy
committee affairs. Officials at the presidential office, Bank of
Korea and the finance ministry declined to explain why Lee was
keeping the position vacant or comment on the broader issue of
the central bank's credibility.
Current Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo has repeatedly
said there is nothing wrong with leaving the seventh board
position open for so long. Other countries including the United
States have had lengthy vacancies on their central bank boards
too.
But a former board member said that Lee refused to fill the
open board position for fear of a revolt.
"At one meeting in late 2005, four members voted to turn
down what the governor had proposed on (an) interest rate
decision, and I believe President Lee wanted to avoid a repeat,"
Kim Tae-dong, who was a board member at that time, told Reuters
at his office at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul.
Park Seung, the central bank governor in 2005, who was
appointed by Lee's predecessor, c onfirmed that there was a
meeting at which a majority of board members voted against his
proposal on interest rate policy, although he did not remember
the month.
Some who have attended central bank meetings said that
Governor Kim, aided by his deputy and two other pro-government
rate setters, effectively dominate.
The incumbent board member who called for more independence
said the governor sometimes presented his views even before
voting started.
Kim drew criticism soon after winning the governor
nomination in early 2010 when he said he would pursue closer
cooperation with the government.
RUNNING AGAINST MARKETS
The central bank's decisions regularly wrong-foot markets.
It bucked economists' expectations in half of its 12 rate
meetings in 2011, holding interest rates steady when investors
had anticipated a hike or raising them when no move had been
predicted.
The outcomes underlined the view that the central bank was
responding to political interests, rather than making a decision
based on the economy's performance.
"There were times last year when traders even completely
ignored what the bank said and instead referred to finance
ministry remarks to find clues on policy direction," said Yum
Sang-hoon, a fixed-income analyst at SK Securities.
Little has changed this year. So far in 2012, the Bank of
Korea has held rates steady at each of its three policy-setting
meetings. Post-meeting statements looked so similar that
economists struggled for any sense of how the policy debate
within the central bank was evolving.
Rates look likely to stay on hold at April's meeting and
perhaps through all of 2012, economists say.
That makes central bank independence less vital. The real
test will come when inflation picks up and the BOK must choose
when to hike. Investors have little insight into who will be
making that decision.
By naming a new slate of board members, Lee's influence on
the BOK can extend beyond the end of his own five-year term in
early 2013. Board members serve four-year terms, so this group
will be in place until 2016.
Choi Do-soung, one of the four incumbent board members whose
term ends this month, said uncertainty surrounding the policy
board's policymaking would inevitably increase with so many new
members starting work at the same time.
Choi is considered one of the two members of the board most
sensitive to inflation risks. He voted against the board's
policy decision six times between September 2010 and September
2011, arguing for higher interest rates.
Lee's opponents contend that he is chasing unrealistic
growth targets, and wants the central bank's assistance in
achieving them. The cost, his critics say, could be higher
inflation that is more difficult to dislodge.
"The government kept interest rates extremely low and
started to raise them too late to boost economic growth through
exports," Lee Yong-sup, chief of the policy committee at the
main opposition Democratic United Party, told Reuters in an
interview earlier this year.
South Korean inflation began picking up in the middle of
2009 as the economy pulled out of the global financial crisis.
The Bank of Korea signalled it was ready to start to raise
interest rates from the record low of 2 percent they were pushed
to in the crisis, which was welcomed by financial markets.
Still, it took another year until the central bank, having
confounded the market's consensus repeatedly, started to raise
interest rates. It finally raised them in July 2010 and has
since surprised markets on several more occasions.
Higher inflation can hurt businesses by raising operating
costs, making them less competitive on the global market. It
strains household budgets by eroding buying power.
The central bank's own surveys of consumer inflation
expectations indicate they think price pressures will intensify.
Figures released last week showed 12-month inflation
expectations dipped slightly to 3.9 percent from 4 percent, but
that was still at the top of the BOK's 2 percent to 4 percent
target. It was also considerably higher than the current
inflation rate of 2.6 percent.
When consumers think inflation is going to pick up, they
demand higher wages, which in turn leads companies to raise
prices and can trigger a dangerous wage-price spiral.
Lee won the late 2007 presidential election with a slogan
known as the "747 pledge" of annual average economic growth of 7
percent, per-capita income of $40,000 and the world's
seventh-largest economy over the next 10 years.
Official estimates show the average economic growth for his
five-year term would be only 3.1 percent, with per-capita GDP
standing at around $25,000 this year. It ranks far below the top
10 economies in the world.
Yum, the SK Securities analyst, kept his BOK wish list short
and simple.
"What I would like to see is them raising the rate when they
should," he said.