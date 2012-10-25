(Recasts after GDP data, adds more details)
* Q3 GDP +0.2 pct q/q (vs +0.1 pct forecast, +0.3 pct in Q2
* Q3 GDP +1.6 pct y/y (vs +1.9 pct forecast, +2.3 pct in Q2
* Capital investment falls on weak Europe, China demand
* Oct consumer sentiment index hits 9-month low
By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Oct 26 South Korea's economic growth
almost halted in the third quarter as hesitant and indebted
consumers were unable to make up for steep spending cuts by
companies on declining exports to Europe and China.
Gross domestic product grew just 0.2 percent in the
July-September period from the previous quarter as corporate
spending on facilities plunged on gloomy export prospects,
advance estimates by the country's central bank showed on
Friday.
The seasonally adjusted reading marked the slowest growth
since the fourth quarter of 2009 for Asia's fourth-largest
economy, that relies heavily on overseas sales of products
ranging from memory chips and smartphones to cars and ships.
Authorities offered nearly $12 billion in stimulus steps and
cut interest rates twice in recent months to make up for the
falling exports, but analysts, though seeing a recovery ahead,
said demand from the major economies still holds the key.
"There is no firm evidence that growth will suddenly get
better in the fourth quarter," said Yum Sang-hoon, economist at
SK Securities.
"The market is expecting the Bank of Korea to cut rates in
either January or February next year. With domestic demand so
low and the government spending all it can to support the
economy, it would be strange to leave interest rates."
CONSUMERS PESSIMISTIC, EXPORTS WEAK
Private consumption grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.6
percent in the third quarter after a 0.4 percent rise in the
second quarter. Capital investment was down 4.3 percent after a
7.0 percent drop, the Bank of Korea's estimates showed.
South Korea's quarterly economic growth came below 1 percent
for the sixth consecutive quarter, marking the longest such
period on record tracing back to early 1970.
Underscoring further weakness ahead, a central bank survey
showed early on Friday that South Koreans grew more pessimistic
about the economy and their living conditions.
Falling exports have already prompted shipbuilder Hyundai
Heavy Industries to plan on cutting workforce for
the first time in its 40-year history while dealing steelmaker
POSCO with a credit ratings cut by a global agency.
Overseas sales by South Korea, the world's seventh-largest
exporter, fell 5.6 percent in the third quarter over a year
earlier and a government-run bank specialising in trade
financing forecast a similar drop in the current quarter.
Over a year earlier, South Korea's gross domestic product
expanded by 1.6 percent, compared to a median 1.9 percent gain
forecast in the Reuters survey and after a 2.3 percent
year-on-year rise in the second quarter.
That brings the growth rate for the January-September period
at an average of 2.2 percent on a year-on-year basis, Reuters
calculation shows, compared with the central bank's downgraded
forecast of 2.4 percent for the whole of this year.
The Bank of Korea last cut its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent early this month
and is widely expected to stand pat next month, although
investors price in another reduction over the coming months.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)