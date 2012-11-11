SEOUL Nov 11 South Korean exports are growing further this month after having snapped a three-month run of declines in October, but the won's rapid appreciation is worrying, Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said on Sunday.

The government is "more seriously looking into" whether it needs to tighten regulatory measures on capital flows to stem the won's rise, he added, although he said the gain owed in part to the unexpectedly widening current account surplus.

"Exports so far this month grew and will probably sustain their gradually improving trend," Bahk said during an early morning programme on the public KBS television, without providing figures.

Customs agency data published on its website (www.customs.go.kr) on Sunday showed exports for the Nov. 1-10 period totalled $14.36 billion, which Reuters calculations show represented a gain of about 6 percent over a year ago.

Bahk's remarks came a day after China, the top destination for South Korean exports and investment, said that it is effectively turning the corner on the economy and likely to meet its growth target for the year.

Early this month, South Korea reported exports in October posted the first annual gain in four months on growing demand from China and the European Union. South Korea is Asia's fourth-largest economy and the world's seventh-largest exporter.

On the currency, Bahk's remarks suggested he was not willing to carry out aggressive dollar-buying but that the government may reduce the ceilings on currency derivatives at banks.

"(The government) has been making preparations for a time when adjustment is needed, and we will now be more seriously looking into whether to apply an adjustment should the currently fast appreciation continue," Bahk said.

His deputy, Vice Minister Shin Je-yoon, told Reuters on Saturday that the situation regarding the won's appreciation was not serious enough for the government to take any strong steps immediately.

South Korea has enforced a series of mostly regulatory measures aimed at mitigating capital flows, including setting limits on the amount of currency derivatives that each bank can hold depending on its capital size.

Emerging-market economies have fretted over capital inflows as a result of ultra-loose monetary policy by the United States and other industrialised countries, which pushes up their currencies and short-term liquidity.

South Korea already plans to examine foreign-exchange transactions by local branches of two foreign banks and by one domestic bank, an official said on Nov. 5, a move seen by some analysts as a precursor to tightening of ceilings on derivatives.

A firmer won could reduce the profits on overseas sales by South Korean companies, but could boost purchasing power for domestic consumers and spur capital investment.

South Korea's economy barely grew in the July-September period despite increased spending by consumers and the government as companies, hit by sustained weakness in exports, slashed investment in new production facilities. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by Michael Urquhart)