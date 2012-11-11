SEOUL Nov 11 South Korean exports are growing
further this month after having snapped a three-month run of
declines in October, but the won's rapid appreciation is
worrying, Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said on Sunday.
The government is "more seriously looking into" whether it
needs to tighten regulatory measures on capital flows to stem
the won's rise, he added, although he said the gain owed in part
to the unexpectedly widening current account surplus.
"Exports so far this month grew and will probably sustain
their gradually improving trend," Bahk said during an early
morning programme on the public KBS television, without
providing figures.
Customs agency data published on its website (www.customs.go.kr)
on Sunday showed exports for the Nov. 1-10 period totalled
$14.36 billion, which Reuters calculations show represented a
gain of about 6 percent over a year ago.
Bahk's remarks came a day after China, the top destination
for South Korean exports and investment, said that it is
effectively turning the corner on the economy and likely to meet
its growth target for the year.
Early this month, South Korea reported exports in October
posted the first annual gain in four months on growing demand
from China and the European Union. South Korea is Asia's
fourth-largest economy and the world's seventh-largest exporter.
On the currency, Bahk's remarks suggested he was not willing
to carry out aggressive dollar-buying but that the government
may reduce the ceilings on currency derivatives at banks.
"(The government) has been making preparations for a time
when adjustment is needed, and we will now be more seriously
looking into whether to apply an adjustment should the currently
fast appreciation continue," Bahk said.
His deputy, Vice Minister Shin Je-yoon, told Reuters on
Saturday that the situation regarding the won's appreciation was
not serious enough for the government to take any strong steps
immediately.
South Korea has enforced a series of mostly regulatory
measures aimed at mitigating capital flows, including setting
limits on the amount of currency derivatives that each bank can
hold depending on its capital size.
Emerging-market economies have fretted over capital inflows
as a result of ultra-loose monetary policy by the United States
and other industrialised countries, which pushes up their
currencies and short-term liquidity.
South Korea already plans to examine foreign-exchange
transactions by local branches of two foreign banks and by one
domestic bank, an official said on Nov. 5, a move seen by some
analysts as a precursor to tightening of ceilings on
derivatives.
A firmer won could reduce the profits on overseas sales by
South Korean companies, but could boost purchasing power for
domestic consumers and spur capital investment.
South Korea's economy barely grew in the July-September
period despite increased spending by consumers and the
government as companies, hit by sustained weakness in exports,
slashed investment in new production facilities.
