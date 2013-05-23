* Easy policy can stay for extended period - think tank
* Economic growth slow, inflation extremely low
* Retail, credit data shows depressed consumer confidence
By Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea needs to maintain an
expansionary monetary policy for a longer period as the economy
is growing slower than forecast while inflation eases to a
14-year low, a government think tank said on Thursday.
Corporate investment in industrial plants and equipment
would grow by only about half the pace seen previously even
after registering the second-worst decline in 11 years in
2012,the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a report.
Private consumption will not recover as fast as previously
expected, it said, as separate data released early in the day
provided further evidence that South Koreans were cutting down
on spending due to uncertain economic prospects.
"(The central bank) needs to operate its policy in a
flexible manner depending on future inflation and economic
conditions while keeping the currently accommodative stance for
the time being," the KDI said.
It forecast this year's economic growth at 2.6 percent and
inflation at 1.8 percent, which will mark the lowest level since
1999, compared with its previous projections released in
November for 3.0 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.
Last year, South Korea's economy, the fourth-largest in
Asia, grew by a provisional 2.0 percent and inflation was at 2.2
percent on an annual average basis.
The KDI is affiliated with the Ministry of Strategy and
Finance and Minister Hyun Oh-seok was the chief of the institute
until he was picked by President Park Geun-hye, who took office
in late February, as her first finance minister.
In November, the KDI recommended the Bank of Korea cut
interest rates to support the export-reliant economy, a policy
advice that the central bank followed early this month by
cutting its benchmark interest rate.
CAPITAL SPENDING, CONSUMPTION BOTH WEAK
The government of President Park has cut this year's
economic growth projection to 2.3 percent from 3.0 percent set
by the previous government and introduced a supplementary budget
including $5 billion worth of stimulus plans.
It said this year's capital spending would grow by just 2.8
percent from last year, about half the 5.3 percent expansion
seen in its November projection and following a 1.9 percent
decline last year.
Private consumption, which generates more than half of the
annual economic output, will probably grow 2.3 percent this year
after a 1.7 percent gain last year.
Data from the industry ministry and the central bank showed
sales at the country's top retail chains posted sharp declines
year-on-year in April while household credit growth eased to a
more than 8-year low by the end of March.
Early this month, the Bank of Korea cut its policy interest
rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.50
percent, a surprise move partly seen as aimed at mitigating the
upward pressure on the won after the yen's slide.
The KDI said the won would probably strengthen by between 5
percent and 6 percent on average this year in terms of the real
effective exchange rate, compared with its November 2012
forecast for a rise of around 7 percent this year.
Next year, economic growth would pick up to 3.6 percent,
with output growth in all categories accelerating from this
year, the KDI said, compared with the central bank's latest
forecast for growth of 3.8 percent.
