(Combines separate Oct data; adds comments from economists,
govt official)
* S.Korea Oct exports +7.3 pct y/y vs +3.9 pct poll
* S.Korea Oct HSBC/Markit PMI s/adj 50.2; 5-mth high
* Robust Oct data lifts Q4 growth outlook - analysts
SEOUL, Nov 1 South Korea's exports last month
handily beat expectations to set a record and a private survey
showed the manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in
five months -- brightening prospects for sustained growth in
Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Friday
that export shipments grew 7.3 percent from a year earlier to
$50.5 billion, the largest monthly sum on record.
This was also better than a median forecast for 3.9 percent
growth tipped by a Reuters survey of economists, with forecasts
ranging from 0.4 percent growth to 8.0 percent growth.
The HSBC/Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for South
Korea's manufacturing sector, released separately on Friday,
showed that activity for the sector expanded in October for the
first time in five months as the sub-index for exporters reached
a 31-month high.
Taken together, the latest figures should bolster
expectations that South Korea's economic recovery will continue
in the current quarter as external demand improves. The central
bank said last week that sequential third-quarter economic
growth stood at a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent, matching
growth in the second quarter.
"This shows that Korea remains on track for a gradual
recovery as it heads towards year-end, especially with orders
picking up on the external front," HSBC economist Ronald Man
said in a statement. "But there is still scope for demand from
China to rise further, which would provide a further boost to
Korean shipments."
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 0.4 percent
by 0026 GMT, outperforming the regional market's slight decline
measured by the MSCI Asia excluding Japan index,
which dipped 0.1 percent. Technology shares led gains in Seoul.
On the other hand, October's consumer inflation eased to the
slowest annual rate in more than 14 years as prices of food
prices fell sharply from a year earlier. The finance ministry
attributed the weak price pressures to unusually high food
prices in 2012 because of bad weather and expects annual
inflation at 1 percent or higher in November and December.
Data released by Kookmin Bank earlier on Friday showed
housing prices across South Korea rose 0.20 percent in October
from the previous month, suggesting stabilisation in the ailing
property market.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric
Meijer)