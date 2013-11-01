* S.Korea Oct exports +7.3 pct y/y vs +3.9 pct poll
* S.Korea Oct HSBC/Markit PMI s/adj 50.2; 5-mth high
* Robust Oct data lifts Q4 growth outlook - analysts
* Domestic demand seen key variable for Q4 performance
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Nov 1 South Korean exports last month
handily beat expectations to set a record and the manufacturing
sector had its best month in five -- affirming a nascent global
recovery and improving the prospects of sustained growth.
Overseas shipments by grew 7.3 percent in October from a
year earlier to $50.5 billion led by increased demand for mobile
phones, cars and chips from the U.S. and European markets,
government data showed on Friday.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy and the world's
seventh-largest exporter, is the first major exporting economy
to report foreign trade data each month, putting its performance
under scrutiny by investors and policymakers around the world.
October's outcome was almost double the 3.9 percent growth
tipped in a Reuters survey of economists, with forecasts ranging
from 0.4 percent growth to 8.0 percent growth.
The HSBC/Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for South
Korea's manufacturing sector, released separately on Friday,
showed that activity for the sector expanded in October for the
first time in five months as the sub-index for exporters reached
a 31-month high.
Taken together, the latest figures should bolster
expectations that South Korea's economic recovery will continue
in the current quarter as external demand improves. The central
bank said last week that sequential third-quarter economic
growth stood at a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent, matching
growth in the second quarter.
"This shows that Korea remains on track for a gradual
recovery as it heads towards year-end, especially with orders
picking up on the external front," HSBC economist Ronald Man
said in a statement. "But there is still scope for demand from
China to rise further, which would provide a further boost to
Korean shipments."
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 0.3
percent as of 0149 GMT, outperforming the regional market's
slight decline measured by the MSCI Asia excluding Japan index
, which dipped 0.1 percent. Technology shares led
gains in Seoul.
Friday's numbers should also ease concerns about September's
poor factory output data, which was distorted by poor car
production because of strikes.
HI Investment economist Park Sang-hyun said the economy
appears on a recovery track, projecting seasonally adjusted
sequential economic growth of 0.9 percent during the
October-December period.
"Overall, outlook for the fourth quarter looks positive with
exports holding up," Park said.
Trade ministry data showed that shipments to the United
States and the European Union rose sharply in October while
exports to China also grew, suggesting firm demand from South
Korea's three biggest markets.
DOMESTIC DEMAND IN FOCUS
Analysts say that domestic demand will be an important
variable for growth in the current quarter, as the effects of
the government's stimulus package are expected to disssipate.
The central bank said last week that third quarter's firm
growth was spurred by a pickup in private consumption and
capital investment, while latest consumer and business sentiment
surveys also indicate growing optimism as the economy rebounds.
What remains unclear is whether the pickup in the third
quarter will extend into the current period. Imports of capital
goods and consumer goods rose by an annual 7.5 percent and 13.4
percent in the first 20 days of October, respectively,
suggesting that at least some are opening their wallets.
Earlier on Friday, Statistics Korea said October's consumer
inflation eased to the slowest annual rate in more than 14 years
due in part to sharp decline in fresh food and agricultural
product prices.
Officials attributed this fall to unusually high prices a
year earlier because of bad weather and expected the annual
figure to rise to 1 percent or higher in November or December.
"The Bank of Korea should not take low inflation for
granted," HSBC's Man said, noting that annual core inflation
stood at 1.6 percent in October.
Data released by Kookmin Bank earlier on Friday showed
housing prices across South Korea rose 0.20 percent in October
from the previous month, suggesting stabilisation in the ailing
property market.
"I don't think there is a need to fret about deflation at
this point," said HI Investment's Park. "As external conditions
are improving, inflation should gradually accelerate going
forward."
"The key issue will be how much local corporates go forward
and what the government can do to alleviate constraints on
private consumption from issues like household debt."
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric
Meijer)
