* July exports down 8.8 pct y/y (Reuters poll: down 3.6 pct
* July CPI up 1.5 pct y/y (Reuters poll: up 2.0 pct
* July HSBC/Markit manufacturing PMI at 7-mth low
* Exports worst in about 3 yrs, inflation lowest in over 12
yrs
* Case builds for back-to-back rate cut next week
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Aug 1 Exports in July suffered the worst
showing in nearly three years and manufacturing activity shrank
at its sharpest pace this year as South Korean's export-reliant
economy reeled from the effects of the euro zone crisis.
Wednesday's disappointing data underscored how much more
quickly Asia's fourth-largest economy was losing momentum than
had been expected, bolstering the case for another interest rate
cut as early as next week, analysts said.
Exports in July fell 8.8 percent from a year earlier while
inflation dived to more than a 12-year low of 1.5 percent as
uncertain economic prospects hit demand and investment around
the world.
The HSBC/Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for South
Korea's manufacturing sector fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.20
in July from 49.38 in June, setting the weakest in seven months
and indicating a steepening decline for the sector.
BOTH EXTERNAL, DOMESTIC DEMAND IN SLUMP
Deputy Economy Minister Han Jin-hyun told reporters exports
in August would be able to post growth on a year-on-year basis
but acknowledged their dependence on how the euro zone crisis
and the global slowdown unfold.
Bond futures gained and stock prices fell as traders
digested the policy implications from the weak data, while the
won gained on speculation a possible further policy
easing in the bigger economies could spur capital inflows.
"Tying up all the data together from yesterday and today,
everything has become worse. We see another rate cut next week
by 25 basis points," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI
Investment & Securities, referring to the bleak data published
on Tuesday.
The weak export and manufacturing-sector indicators also
dashed hopes among policymakers that the local economy would
turn to recovery from the current quarter, with domestic demand
still in a deep slump.
South Korea's top mortgage lender published separate data
later in the day showing that housing prices across South Korea
fell 0.1 percent in July from June, their first monthly fall in
two years.
Falling home prices cut capital gains for home owners and
hurt overall business activity in the property sector, which in
turn would further squeeze household spending.
WORRIES DEEPEN AHEAD OF POLICY MEETING
Wednesday's data reinforced the market's already growing
view that policymakers would become more aggressive in trying to
stop the local economy from slipping deeper into a slump,
including a back-to-back cut in interest rates again next week.
Last month, the Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut its base rate
for the first time in more than three years and the
following day sharply lowered this year's economic growth
outlook, fuelling speculation that another rate cut was on the
agenda for the central bank's next policy review on Aug. 9.
The finance ministry has also flagged increasing downside
risks to future economic growth and unveiled plans to increase
public spending by more than $7 billion for the rest of this
year to support growth.
