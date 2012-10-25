SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's key consumer sentiment index ticked down to a nine-month low in October on gloomy economic prospects, central bank data showed on Friday, underscoring further weakness ahead in consumer spending.

The consumer sentiment index, compiled from a survey on people's assessment of economic conditions and living standards, fell to 98 in October after reaching 99 in both September and August, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

The index has never fallen below 98 since early 2009, when the global economy was pulling out of its worst downturn in decades, but had touched the same level several times -- for the last time in January this year.

A reading below 100 means consumers expecting economic and living conditions to deteriorate in the future outnumber those predicting improvement.

South Korea's economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, is already widely seen as having posted virtually no growth in the July-September period over the previous three months on falling exports to Europe and China and weak consumer spending.

The Bank of Korea will release advance estimates of third-quarter economic growth at 8 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), with the median forecast in a Reuters survey putting quarterly growth at just 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea said in the same statement on the consumer sentiment data that the median consumer inflation expectation for the next 12 months stayed level in October from September's 3.4 percent.

Although trending lower, the expected inflation rate also compiled from the survey still stood above the Bank of Korea's 3 percent inflation target and above the actual consumer inflation, that reached 2.0 percent in September.

The central bank has a target of keeping the annual rate of inflation around 3 percent and between 2 percent and 4 percent during the 2010-2012 period, and recently set the target for the next three years at between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)