(For full table, double-click )
SEOUL Jan 23 South Korea's economy grew a
seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter over the
previous three months led by private consumption and capital
investsment, the central bank estimated on Thursday, meeting
market expectations.
The median forecast from a Reuters survey of 15 analysts was
for Asia's fourth-largest economy to expand by 0.9 percent in
the three months to December, following growth of 1.1 percent in
both the second and third quarter of 2013.
Private consumption during the October-December period grew
by a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent from the previous quarter,
while investment in production facilities grew by 6.4 percent,
the Bank of Korea's advance estimates showed.
Over a year earlier, gross domestic product for the fourth
quarter was 3.9 percent higher, following a 3.3 percent gain in
the third quarter and compared with a median 4.0 percent rise
tipped in the Reuters survey.
Growth for the whole of 2013 quickened to 2.8 percent from
2.0 percent in 2012, the estimate showed, while the Bank of
Korea has forecast growth would further pick up to 3.8 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)