(For full table, click )
SEOUL, March 26 South Korea's economy grew a
seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the October-December period
from the previous quarter, revised data from the central bank
showed on Wednesday, unchanged from its earlier estimate.
The Bank of Korea revised down the annual growth for the
quarter to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent estimated in late
January, saying in a statement the change was mainly due to the
advancement of the base year to 2010 from 2005.
But the annual growth rates for the other quarters of 2013
were all revised up from earlier estimates due to the change in
the base year, resulting in an upward revision of the rate for
all of the year to 3.0 percent from the previous 2.8 percent.
The Bank of Korea had said late last year it would adopt new
international standards on calculating gross domestic product
from March by adding contributions from new sectors including
research and development.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)